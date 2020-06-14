Masks notably reduce infection risk: study

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Infection trends shifted dramatically when mask-wearing was implemented in Italy and New York City. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Masks notably reduce infection risk: study

By Nancy Lapid

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 08:39:25

Requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in areas at the epicentre of the global pandemic may have prevented tens of thousands of infections, a new study suggests.

Mask-wearing is even more important for preventing the virus’ spread and the sometimes deadly COVID-19 illness it causes than social distancing and stay-at-home orders, researchers said, in the study published in PNAS: The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.

Infection trends shifted dramatically when mask-wearing rules were implemented on April 6 in northern Italy and April 17 in New York City – at the time among the hardest hit areas of the world by the health crisis – the study found.

“This protective measure alone significantly reduced the number of infections, that is, by over 78,000 in Italy from April 6 to May 9 and over 66,000 in New York City from April 17 to May 9,” researchers calculated.

When mask-wearing went into effect in New York, the daily new infection rate fell by about 3 per cent per day, researchers said. In the rest of the country, daily new infections continued to increase.

Direct contact precautions – social distancing, quarantine and isolation, and hand sanitising – were all in place before mask-wearing rules went into effect in Italy and New York City. But they only help minimise virus transmission by direct contact while face covering helps prevent airborne transmission, the researchers say.

“The unique function of face covering to block atomisation and inhalation of virus-bearing aerosols accounts for the significantly reduced infections,” they said. That would indicate “that airborne transmission of COVID-19 represents the dominant route for infection”.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday urged organisers of large gatherings that involve “shouting, chanting or singing to strongly encourage the use of cloth face coverings to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus”. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL match postponed for COVID-19 check

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday to allow a Bulldogs players to be tested for coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Crows played bruise-free footy: coach

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his charges played bruise-free footy in a record 75-point AFL loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

Port Adelaide have beaten Adelaide by 75 points in a lopsided Saturday night AFL encounter in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

rugby league

Mary dismisses unrest as Luke to exit

St George Illawarra veteran Issac Luke is set to be granted an immediate release from the NRL club to join Brisbane for the rest of the season.

news

health

Another Sydney school affected by COVID-19

Another Sydney school employee has tested positive to COVID-19, with all students directed to self-isolate.

sport

rugby league

NRL match postponed for COVID-19 check

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday to allow a Bulldogs players to be tested for coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

India cases rise, China notes new outbreak

Authorities in New Delhi have projected that coronavirus cases in India's capital area could expand to more than half a million by late July.