Masks strongly recommended in NSW

The NSW government is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations as the state enters a critical phase in the coronavirus battle.

Public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces, such as on public transport or in grocery stores, should wear face masks.

“These are recommendations to keep all of us safe,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday.

“They’re recommendations to make sure we keep NSW in the position we are in. I cannot stress enough how critical the next few weeks are.”

Meanwhile, two pubs in Newcastle were closed on Sunday after a person from Sydney visited last week while infectious.

Hunter New England Local Health District is urging anyone who visited Hotel Jesmond last Wednesday between 7.30pm and 9.30pm or Wallsend Diggers on Thursday between 7.30pm to strictly isolate at home for 14 days and be on the lookout for COVID-19 symptoms.

All patrons are who were in the pubs then are urged to get tested regardless of symptoms and remain in isolation for the full 14 days even if the initial test is negative.

“If you do develop COVID-19 symptoms, you should be retested,” the statement said.

The venues were deep cleaned overnight, with extra attention to touch points.

Wallsend Diggers chief executive John Hume said he was contacted by NSW Health on Sunday and due to coronavirus regulations every visitor on that evening had been identified and NSW Health was contacting them.

“We have already had the hotel deep cleaned this evening and will be closed tomorrow as staff get tested as a precaution,” he said on Sunday.

The club is expected to reopen on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian stopped short of making masks compulsory but said elderly people or those suffering underlying health issues should also wear masks.

“We have been talking about masks for several weeks but obviously the persistent situation in Victoria gives us cause for alarm,” she said.

NSW recorded 12 new virus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday from almost 22,500 tests.

One case had no known source, with NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty revealing seven cases in the previous week were not linked to known cases.

Eight people with the virus are in intensive care.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwestern Sydney died at the weekend, taking the NSW toll to 52 and the nationwide tally past 200.

It was the first coronavirus-related death in NSW since late May.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed a person with coronavirus attended the Advanced Early Learning centre in Merrylands, in western Sydney, between July 27 and 29, prompting the childcare centre to close for cleaning.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster is nearing 100 cases, while the cluster in east suburban Potts Point has reached 24.