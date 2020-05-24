Discover Australian Associated Press

Mass protests have broken out across Spain over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Mass protests at Spain govt virus response

By AAP

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 21:15:40

Several thousand followers of Spain’s far-right Vox party have gathered in Madrid and other cities to protest the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vox called for protesters to come in their cars and motorbikes to skirt the current prohibition on social gatherings in effect under the nation’s two-month long state of emergency.

“Let your desire be heard for the resignation of the government,” Vox leader Santiago Abascal said from the open-top bus leading the cars inching down a Madrid boulevard.

Vox called the protest the Caravan for Spain and Liberty.

Most cars were decked with Spanish flags and there were also small groups of people who participated on foot, with some not respecting the two-metre social distancing rules.

More protests were held in Barcelona, Sevilla and other provincial capitals.

Over 28,000 Spaniards have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

The lockdown successfully reduced the daily contagion rate of over 20 per cent at the height of the crisis to under one per cent for the past week.

