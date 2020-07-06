Discover Australian Associated Press

Mayne Pharma has struck a deal with Novast Laboratories to manufacture 13 oral contraceptives. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

pharmaceutical

Mayne Pharma shifts pill supply to China

By Steven Deare

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 10:12:05

Pharmaceuticals provider Mayne Pharma has struck a deal with Novast Laboratories of China to manufacture 13 oral contraceptives which Mayne will market to the US.

Five products are new and not currently manufactured. Four of these have been approved by US authorities, while the fifth is pending.

Mayne Pharma is yet to reveal details of the new products.

The other eight products have been manufactured by Teva Pharmaceuticals in Australia and the US. Mayne acquired these products in 2016 and will transfer their production to Novast.

Chief executive Scott Richards said the deal would provide more favourable terms for the production of the eight existing products.

The company provides more than 20 contraceptive products to the US.

