Mayne pins hopes on pill after $17.5m loss

Mayne Pharma says it is repositioning itself into the areas of women’s health and dermatology after posting a $17.5 million half-year loss amid strong competition in the US generic drug market.

Mayne’s revenues for the six months to December 31 were down 17 per cent to $227.2 million compared with the same period in 2018.

Mayne Pharma chief executive Scott Richards says the past year has been very challenging, with key generic products in the US facing new competition, while Mayne had very little contribution from new product launches.

“Of course I’m very disappointed with this outcome but with that said, I’m very confident with the future growth prospects of the company,” Mr Richards told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

Mayne said it has responded to the drop in sales by cutting costs by $10 million, including a restructure of its sales team, and discontinued several unprofitable products.

Its dofetilide tablets for irregular heartbeat, liothyronine tablets to treat hypothyroidism and butalbital pain pills all faced intense competition, Mayne said.

The company hopes to launch a next-generation oral contraceptive called E4/DRSP in the United States next year, assuming it gains approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr Richards told analysts that what he called “E4” would be a “game-changer for the company,” contributing at least $US200 million ($A302 milllion) in sales and gaining at least 2.0 per cent market share of the hormonal contraceptive market.

He said because E4 contains natural rather than synthetic estrogen, it doesn’t cause some of the side effects that women can experience on the oral contraceptive pill, such as increased blood glucose levels and weight gain.

Mayne licensed E4 from Belgium-based Mithra Pharmaceuticals for up to $US295 million in cash and equity in October.

Mayne is also trying to commercialise a generic versions of the NuvaRing vaginal ring contraceptive and last year launched antifungal capsule Tolsura.

The company is also testing a possible treatment for rare skin disease called lamellar ichthyosis, which causes severe scaling, and a rare hereditary condition called Gorlin syndrome.

The loss compares with a profit of $2.6 million for the same period in 2018.

But in the six months to 30 June 2019, Mayne had a disastrous $283.6 million loss following a $272.2 million goodwill writedown for its generic assets.

The company had gross debt of $388.7 million as of December 31, with $98.5 million cash in hand, and said it retains a “significant buffer” within its bank covenants.

At 1319 AEDT, Mayne shares were down 5.0 per cent to 38 cents, having lost about half their value since the start of 2019.

