Mayne pins hopes on pill after $17.5m loss

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mayne Pharma CEO Scott Richards says the company is pivoting into women's health and dermatology. Image by (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

earnings

Mayne pins hopes on pill after $17.5m loss

By Derek Rose

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 13:31:15

Mayne Pharma says it is repositioning itself into the areas of women’s health and dermatology after posting a $17.5 million half-year loss amid strong competition in the US generic drug market.

Mayne’s revenues for the six months to December 31 were down 17 per cent to $227.2 million compared with the same period in 2018.

Mayne Pharma chief executive Scott Richards says the past year has been very challenging, with key generic products in the US facing new competition, while Mayne had very little contribution from new product launches.

“Of course I’m very disappointed with this outcome but with that said, I’m very confident with the future growth prospects of the company,” Mr Richards told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

Mayne said it has responded to the drop in sales by cutting costs by $10 million, including a restructure of its sales team, and discontinued several unprofitable products.

Its dofetilide tablets for irregular heartbeat, liothyronine tablets to treat hypothyroidism and butalbital pain pills all faced intense competition, Mayne said.

The company hopes to launch a next-generation oral contraceptive called E4/DRSP in the United States next year, assuming it gains approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr Richards told analysts that what he called “E4” would be a “game-changer for the company,” contributing at least $US200 million ($A302 milllion) in sales and gaining at least 2.0 per cent market share of the hormonal contraceptive market.

He said because E4 contains natural rather than synthetic estrogen, it doesn’t cause some of the side effects that women can experience on the oral contraceptive pill, such as increased blood glucose levels and weight gain.

Mayne licensed E4 from Belgium-based Mithra Pharmaceuticals for up to $US295 million in cash and equity in October.

Mayne is also trying to commercialise a generic versions of the NuvaRing vaginal ring contraceptive and last year launched antifungal capsule Tolsura.

The company is also testing a possible treatment for rare skin disease called lamellar ichthyosis, which causes severe scaling, and a rare hereditary condition called Gorlin syndrome.

The loss compares with a profit of $2.6 million for the same period in 2018.

But in the six months to 30 June 2019, Mayne had a disastrous $283.6 million loss following a $272.2 million goodwill writedown for its generic assets.

The company had gross debt of $388.7 million as of December 31, with $98.5 million cash in hand, and said it retains a “significant buffer” within its bank covenants.

At 1319 AEDT, Mayne shares were down 5.0 per cent to 38 cents, having lost about half their value since the start of 2019.

MAYNE PHARMA LOSES MORE MONEY IN H1FY20

* Revenue in the six months to December 31 down 17.2pct to $227m compared with the same period in 2018

* A loss of $17.5m compared with a $2.6m profit

* No dividend.

