Deputy PM Michael McCormack insists he intends to carry on leading the Nationals. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

By AAP

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 03:51:33

Nationals leader Michael McCormack intends to lead the party to the next election despite a report claiming that senior coalition figures are backing a leadership change.

The deputy prime minister last week survived an attempted party leadership tilt by Barnaby Joyce, but since there has been a series of leaks against Mr McCormack published in News Corp Australia publications.

The Weekend Australian is now reporting that Nationals and Liberal figures want him to stand aside ahead of the next election to allow Deputy Leader David Littleproud to take over and re-establish stability.

Despite the report and the leaks, Mr Cormack insists he’s staying put.  

“I intend leading the party to the next ­election,” he told the newspaper.

But he added: “The leadership is the gift of the Nationals partyroom. A week is a long time in politics.”

