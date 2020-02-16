Discover Australian Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says he will lead the Nationals to the next election. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

McCormack won’t change leadership rules

By Colin Brinsden

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 13:57:30

Michael McCormack is not about to change the way the National Party choses its leader despite having fought off an unexpected challenge for the top job a fortnight ago.

Labor and the Liberals have changed their rules in recent years to make it harder to knock off a leader following a series of painful leadership battles.   

Asked on ABC’s Insiders program whether the Nationals will follow suit, the deputy prime minister said: “That would be a matter for the party and the federal management.

“I think that that might look self indulgent and me trying to protect the leadership.”

But Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said leadership is needed to change the rules of a party.

“Michael McCormack isn’t capable because of the turmoil in his party room,” he said in Perth on Sunday.

Mr Albanese said when politicians were supposed to be sending condolences to bushfire victims and praising firefighters for serving the nation in the past parliamentary sitting fortnight, the National Party was too busy “trying to knock off its leader”.

“It’s a disgrace. And it’s undermining the standing of politics in this country,” the Labor leader said.  

It’s been a torturous couple of weeks for the deputy prime minister.

First there was the loss of his Nationals deputy Bridget McKenzie over the sports grants scandal.

Then there was an unexpected leadership spill, where he managed to fight off former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

This was followed by the loss of one his members, Llew O’Brien, from the Nationals party room, with the MP subsequently voted in as a deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives against the will of the Morrison government.

Media reports suggested Nationals and Liberal figures want Mr McCormack to stand aside ahead of the next election to allow new deputy leader David Littleproud to take over and re-establish stability.

“I’m not quite sure why it was written in that way,” Mr McCormack said.

“The fact is I’m the leader and I’m going to lead the Nationals to the next election.”

Nationals Queensland senator Matt Canavan, who stepped down from the ministry to back Mr Joyce in the leadership spill, said the party has “moved on”.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks. The decision was made,” he told Sky News.

“Michael has my support, he is the elected leader of the party room and that is what we’ve got to move forward with.”

He saw no prospect of another leadership challenge

“I’m not going to predict debates in the future but I cannot see that happening,” he said.

