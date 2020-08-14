Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott McDonald (r) is being investigated for a potential COVID protocol breach while doing TV work. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

By Anna Harrington

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 10:58:28

Brisbane Roar forward Scott McDonald is being investigated for a potential breach of the A-League’s COVID-19 protocols.

McDonald was a co-commentator during Optus Sport’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta in the early hours of Thursday, and was also involved in their broadcast of Real Madrid’s loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

Finals-bound Brisbane are currently based in a hotel in the Hunter Valley as part of the A-League’s NSW hub but photos on social media showed McDonald sharing a small studio to call Thursday morning’s match.

“Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirms that it is aware that Brisbane Roar player Scott McDonald has engaged in activity as a commentator for Optus Sport’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League,” the FFA said in a statement.

“FFA is currently investigating the matter to assess whether or not the Hyundai A-League’s COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.”

Former Socceroos forward McDonald played for the Roar in Monday night’s game against Sydney FC.

Fourth-placed Brisbane have completed their 26 matches and cannot drop lower than fifth on the table.

McDonald’s former club Western United sit on 36 points – four behind the Roar and five behind Wellington – with two games to play and could yet leap as high as third place.

Brisbane Roar have been contacted for comment.

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Luke Keary injury update

The Sydney Roosters are expecting an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary amid fears he may have suffered a ruptured spleen.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

health

Youngest Australian dies of COVID in Vic

A man in his 20s is among the latest Victorian coronavirus victims, the youngest person in Australia to die of the illness.

sport

world

politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.