McGovern back to boost Blues’ attack

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mitch McGovern will return for Carlton's final preseason match on Sunday. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

McGovern back to boost Blues’ attack

By Shayne Hope

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 12:24:28

Carlton will welcome back Mitch McGovern for their final preseason hit-out this week as they seek to pull together a forward line capable of kicking a winning score against Richmond in round one.

McGovern has had his training loads managed in recent weeks and missed last week’s defeat to Fremantle.

He will line up alongside fellow tall forward Levi Casboult when the Blues host Brisbane at Ikon Park on Sunday evening.

Veteran goal sneak Eddie Betts, who represented the All-Stars in last week’s bushfire relief match, will also return for his first appearance in navy blue since returning from Adelaide.

But Harry McKay (groin) is unlikely to feature until at least round two and Charlie Curnow (knee) may not play in the first half of the season.

The absence of the two key talls leaves a heavy burden on McGovern and Casboult to provide marking targets and kick goals.

“Levi’s been shouldering a fair bit of the responsibility from a key forward role over the majority of preseason, so to have some back-up (is important),” Carlton forwards coach Cameron Bruce said.

“We saw what Mitch is capable of when he gets a really good block of training in, as he did last season.

“He’s such a smart player and our forward line functions a lot better when he’s in there, so it will be really important to get him out there and being able to contribute.”

Bruce said improved ball movement would be crucial to Carlton’s attacking potency after identifying they had not moved it fast enough or taken enough risks against Fremantle.

“We didn’t play in a manner that was as flowing as we would’ve liked,” Bruce said.

“We want to be scoring much more than what we did on the weekend.

“Whether Mitch is kicking goals or anyone in the forward line or anyone else on the ground, we want to be a higher scoring side.”

Young livewire Sam Petrevski-Seton is a chance to return from a quad injury against Brisbane as the Blues look to pick a side as close to full-strength as possible.

Latest sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

McGovern back to boost Blues' attack

Mitch McGovern has been given the green light to return in Carlton's final preseason match, against Brisbane at Ikon Park on Sunday.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.