McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Only results can save Dragons coach Paul McGregor, who says he has been battered by the media. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

By Scott Bailey

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 13:22:51

Paul McGregor has not sought assurances from St George Illawarra powerbrokers over his future but knows only wins can silence the critics.

The under-fire coach has done his best to avoid speculation over his job this week, ahead of Monday’s crunch clash with Canterbury.

Unlike equally under-pressure counterpart Dean Pay, McGregor still has one more year left to run on his deal but is feeling the heat after a 0-3 start to season.

But the next two games against Canterbury and Cronulla are expected to be crucial to his future, ahead of the next Dragons’ board meeting on June 16.

“There has been no internal conversation about anything about myself,” McGregor said. 

“I need to get results. It’s a high-performance sport. And if you’re not winning games in professional sport you under scrutiny. 

“I’ve obviously been battered a little bit through the press. But I’ve got good self awareness, I know where my control starts and finishes.

“I understand what I can control and can’t. What I can is inside in preparing the players to play best and rectify what was a bad result last week.”

The former Kangaroos centre has attempted to have his players avoid the public criticism of the team this week, after their lacklustre 18-0 loss to the Warriors.

He also insists he is happy with his roster and recruitment, albeit conceding Jack de Belin’s absence has hurt their balance in the middle in recent years.

But he hasn’t spared the team from some harsh realities.

Unhappy with the spine’s performance for the opening three losses, he believes the inclusion of Adam Clune can free up Ben Hunt’s running game at five-eighth.

Hunt came under intense criticism this week after he ran the ball just twice in 65 touches, while the move of Corey Norman to fullback should also do likewise.

However he insisted a successful Dragons team needed the pair in it, even if they were in altered roles.

“I haven’t been happy with the combinations there at the moment so I made the change,” McGregor said.

“They’re going to play a different role for sure and it’s about Ben getting his running game back with a No.7 that likes to control the game. 

“That’s what Adam does. He knows the game well and it frees Ben up to run.

“With Corey playing at fullback he will be in and around the ball in yardage and in transition, so it will be a good opportunity for him to be on the ball for most of the game.”

McGregor also believes Issac Luke’s addition to the bench can add some relief for Cameron McInnes, who got through a heap of work last week under the NRL’s new rules.

Latest sport

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

news

economy, business and finance

Foreign investments to face tough new test

The federal government is making sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies critical to national security.

sport

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.