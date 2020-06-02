McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has been unable to find a winning formula this NRL season. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

By Scott Bailey and Pamela Whaley

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 17:17:40

Paul McGregor has wielded the changes with Corey Norman moved to fullback and rookie Adam Clune to debut at halfback for Monday’s crucial NRL clash with Canterbury.

Under intense pressure to keep his job as Dragons coach, McGregor on Tuesday made the call to change up his struggling halves with Clune to partner Ben Hunt, who will play five-eighth.

Clune was crowned halfback of the year in last year’s reserve grade competition, setting up 28 tries and 27 linebreaks in just 22 matches for the Dragons.

Dean Pay has also got Kieran Foran back from shoulder and hamstring setbacks at the Bulldogs, in what shapes as a crucial match for the future of both coaches.

After dropping their first three to start the year, McGregor has just two games against the lowly-ranked Canterbury and Cronulla before the Dragons board next meet on June 16.

There is also growing speculation that Shane Flanagan could be able to return to coaching early, and well before the current ban that expires in 2021 ends.

Flanagan was signed on as an assistant at the Dragons for this year, but only after the NRL approved his return following a deregistration in 2018.

The former Sharks coach remains in hot water for breaching the terms of his 2014 ban during the ASADA scandal, prompting his NRL contract to be torn up by Todd Greenberg.

The Saints took another hit on Tuesday when Manly centre Moses Suli knocked back a three-year $2 million deal to stay with the Sea Eagles for two seasons for around $1.1 million.

It’s believed the current unrest around the coaching position contributed to the decision, as well as a desire to repay the faith shown by Manly mentor Des Hasler.

Despite all the pressure on McGregor, there is a feeling that his players have let him down.

Both Norman and Hunt were heavily criticised following last week’s 18-0 loss to the Warriors, while their forward pack also copped some heat.

In response, McGregor axed three players, including fullback Matt Dufty, as part of sweeping changes that see Norman revert to the No.1 role, as he did at the end of last year.

Korbin Sims has also been dropped, with Josh Kerr set to start and Trent Merrin recalled onto the bench.

Issac Luke has also been added to the interchange to offer another option out of dummy-half, with Tyrell Fuimaono the third casualty.

There is likely to be equally as much pressure on Pay if the Bulldogs drop this match.

Pay’s contract is up at the end of this year, the Bulldogs having finished 12th in his two seasons with a young and rebuilding roster.

The Bulldogs have long called for patience under the former Canterbury favourite, but it is suddenly wearing thin among fans.

The club have dropped their first three games of the year for the first time since 1993, while their 24 points scored over the first three games is their worst since 1964.

Foran will partner Lachlan Lewis in the halves, with Pay opting against making any other changes to the struggling side.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

news

politics

Have faith in virus testing, says Hunt

Australia's coronavirus infection rate remains low, but authorities are stressing the need for a strong testing regime to stop the spread of the disease.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.