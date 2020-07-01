McGuire has ’empathy’ for Pies’ Sidebottom

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Steele Sidebottom will miss the Magpies' next four AFL matches after breaking COVID-19 protocols. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

McGuire has ’empathy’ for Pies’ Sidebottom

By Oliver Caffrey

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 20:43:20

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire is adamant Steele Sidebottom will retain the club’s vice-captaincy despite a boozy night costing the Magpies star a four-game AFL suspension.

The gun midfielder accepted the hefty ban for committing a series of COVID-19 breaches, although Collingwood deemed the AFL’s punishment to be “excessive”.

McGuire said the two-time Copeland Trophy winner, who was driven home by police about 7.30am on Sunday after he was “disorientated” in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown, “just had a bad night”.

“We’ll have a look at it in due course, but no is the answer,” McGuire told Nine’s Footy Classified when asked if Sidebottom would lose his leadership role.

“He wants to support the AFL (by not challenging the suspension). He made a mistake. He did the right thing by self-reporting.”

Sidebottom and teammate Lynden Dunn, who received a one-game suspension, broke protocols by catching an Uber late on Saturday night following a visit to the house of injured defender Jeremy Howe.

But instead of heading home, like Dunn, Sidebottom visited former teammate and Magpies staff member Daniel Wells, who isn’t part of Collingwood’s COVID-compliant bubble.

“He did the right thing by visiting his teammate Jeremy Howe’s house, who had just blown his knee out and was turning 30 the next day,” McGuire said.

“(Sidebottom) isn’t a scotch drinker but they were having a few scotches and he became disorientated.

“He was asleep on (Wells’) couch; got up, we believe, to go to the bathroom, walked out the wrong door and found himself outside totally disorientated.

“Victoria Police came along and they said his behaviour was exemplary, they drove him home.

“I’ve got empathy for his situation.”

Despite being unavailable to play again until round nine, McGuire says Sidebottom will fly to Western Australia with Collingwood as they prepare to be part of a Perth-based quarantine hub in two weeks.

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said the league was disappointed to again be dealing with more coronavirus breaches as Victorian COVID-19 cases spike.

Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines, Melbourne pair Charlie Spargo and Kysaiah Pickett and Essendon defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher were suspended for breaking protocols in June.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

rugby union

Super players accept 30 per cent pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have accepted a blanket 30 per cent pay cut renegotiation ahead of this Friday's Super Rugby AU launch.

Australian rules football

Magpie Sidebottom banned for 4 AFL games

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria's hotspot suburbs locked down

More than 300,000 Victorians have entered lockdown for a second time as other states have warned they are not welcome to visit.

sport

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.