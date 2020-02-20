McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

World No.1 Rory McIlroy has distanced himself from the prospect of taking part in the Premier Golf League (PGL) as he prefers to have autonomy over his career choices.

The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments – each with prize money of $US10 million ($A15 million) – and feature 48 of the game’s top players.

Former No.1 Tiger Woods said last week he had also been approached by the PGL and was gathering further information about something which could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.

“The more I’ve thought about it the more I don’t like it. For me, I’m out,” McIlroy said on Wednesday before this week’s WGC Mexico Championship.

“I read a thing the other day that said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don’t take the money they can’t tell you what to do.

“I think that’s my thing. I’ve never been one for being told what to do and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career and I feel I would give that up by going to play this other league.”

McIlroy acknowledges that he may have to change his stance if he is the only player against the league, but feels opinion is currently “very split” between the game’s star names.

“My position is I’m against it until there may come a day when I can’t be against it,” the four-time major winner added.

“If everyone else goes I might not have a choice but at this point I don’t like what they’re proposing.”

The concept of a “World Golf Tour” has been around for more than 20 years, with Australian legend Greg Norman unveiling his plans in 1994 but failing to gain any traction.

“I would like to be on the right side of history with this one, just sort of as Arnold (Palmer) was with the whole Greg Norman thing in the 90s,” McIlroy added.

“Money’s cheap, money’s the easy part. It shouldn’t be the driving factor. For some people it is and we’re professional golfers and we’re out here playing golf to make a living, but at the end of the day I value my freedom and my autonomy over everything else.

“I value a lot of other things over money and that’s my stance on it at this point.”