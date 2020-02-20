McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rory McIlroy says he is not interested in competing in a proposed breakaway Premier Golf League. Image by EPA PHOTO

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 05:00:05

World No.1 Rory McIlroy has distanced himself from the prospect of taking part in the Premier Golf League (PGL) as he prefers to have autonomy over his career choices.

The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments – each with prize money of $US10 million ($A15 million) – and feature 48 of the game’s top players.

Former No.1 Tiger Woods said last week he had also been approached by the PGL and was gathering further information about something which could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.

“The more I’ve thought about it the more I don’t like it. For me, I’m out,” McIlroy said on Wednesday before this week’s WGC Mexico Championship.

“I read a thing the other day that said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don’t take the money they can’t tell you what to do.

“I think that’s my thing. I’ve never been one for being told what to do and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career and I feel I would give that up by going to play this other league.”

McIlroy acknowledges that he may have to change his stance if he is the only player against the league, but feels opinion is currently “very split” between the game’s star names.

“My position is I’m against it until there may come a day when I can’t be against it,” the four-time major winner added. 

“If everyone else goes I might not have a choice but at this point I don’t like what they’re proposing.”

The concept of a “World Golf Tour” has been around for more than 20 years, with Australian legend Greg Norman unveiling his plans in 1994 but failing to gain any traction.

“I would like to be on the right side of history with this one, just sort of as Arnold (Palmer) was with the whole Greg Norman thing in the 90s,” McIlroy added.

“Money’s cheap, money’s the easy part. It shouldn’t be the driving factor. For some people it is and we’re professional golfers and we’re out here playing golf to make a living, but at the end of the day I value my freedom and my autonomy over everything else.

“I value a lot of other things over money and that’s my stance on it at this point.”

Latest sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

cricket

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

soccer

Ange's Yokohama smash Sydney FC 4-0

Ange Postecoglou's Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos have thrashed Sydney FC 4-0 in the Sky Blues' first Asian Champions League game of the season.

athletics, track and field

Added funding secures Stawell Gift future

Stawell Gift officials have backed down and accepted increased Victorian government funding, ensuring the future of Australia's oldest professional foot race.

news

disease

Aussies evacuated from virus ship in Japan

Just under 200 Australians who were stuck on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan have left Yokohama and are now on their way to Darwin on a Qantas flight.

sport

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

world

virus diseases

Another 79 have coronavirus on cruise ship

Authorities in Japan say another 79 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess.