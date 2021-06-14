McKay re-signs with Carlton until 2023

Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay has re-signed with Carlton until the end of the 2023 AFL season.

McKay was coming off contract at season’s end and would have been in demand had he sought a trade, but has instead signed a two-year extension that will take him through to restricted free agency.

The 23-year-old – who was concussed early against West Coast in round 12 – booted 38 goals in his first 11 games in 2021, is fourth in the AFL for contested marks and third for marks inside 50.

McKay’s new deal is a massive boost to Carlton’s stuttering season – with the Blues 14th on the ladder and about to commence an external review into their football department.

“I was always staying a Blue,” McKay said.

“This playing group have been through a lot together since I came to the club.

“A lot of us have been part of what we are building from day one, I’m committed to being here and helping us achieve our ultimate goal of winning our 17th premiership.”

Drafted by the Blues with pick No.10 in the 2015 AFL draft, McKay has kicked 109 goals in 60 games – twice Carlton’s leading goalkicker in 2019 and 2020.

“Throughout this entire process Harry has always stated his intention to remain a Carlton player and not at any stage did he waver from that,” Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

“As we’ve all seen, Harry has developed into an exceptional footballer.

“To lead the Coleman Medal at this stage of the year is a credit to the amount of dedication to his craft he has shown – he is the ultimate professional.”