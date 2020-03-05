McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Conor McKenna has returned to Essendon from Ireland and is tipped to play in round one of the AFL. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

By Jason Phelan

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 12:13:30

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is expected to push for selection in the club’s AFL season opener after he returned from Ireland in good shape.

The homesick 23-year-old’s playing future was thrown into doubt in early February when he flew out of Melbourne for an indefinite break to be with family.

But he has resumed training and the Bombers believe the disruption hasn’t significantly hindered his preparation for the March 21 clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.

“We’re confident that Conor has done the work over in Ireland,” assistant coach James Kelly told reporters on Thursday. 

“He’s told us what he’s done and we’re happy with that, so he’s available.

“He’s in good shape.

“He’s happy, he’s fresh and I think he feels like he got what he needed from that little bit of a break back home.

“He’s in a good spot.”

It’s positive news for a club that has suffered through a difficult summer on the injury front.

Key players in captain Dyson Heppell (foot), Orazio Fantasia (hip), Joe Daniher (groin), Michael Hurley (shoulder), Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (calf), Tom Bellchambers (knee), Cale Hooker (hip) and David Zaharakis (ankle) have been slowed by injury.

Fantasia, Hurley, Zaharakis and McDonald-Tipungwuti played in last week’s pre-season series win over West Coast.

But the remaining big names are not expected to play in Monday’s final pre-season hit-out against Geelong in Colac.

Heppell and Bellchambers are still rated a chance for round one, while Daniher’s return from a debilitating groin injury remains uncertain despite recent progress.

“In terms of his preparation over a long period of time he has been improving,” Kelly said of Daniher.

“You have to be careful, with the nature of the injury that he’s had, that you don’t ramp him up too quickly.

“His progress has been a bit of a slow burn but we’re confident that he’s progressing in the right direction.

“Early on he was probably two steps forward, one step back but we feel like he’s progressing at a steady pace.”

Latest sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

McGovern back to boost Blues' attack

Mitch McGovern has been given the green light to return in Carlton's final preseason match, against Brisbane at Ikon Park on Sunday.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.