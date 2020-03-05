McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is expected to push for selection in the club’s AFL season opener after he returned from Ireland in good shape.

The homesick 23-year-old’s playing future was thrown into doubt in early February when he flew out of Melbourne for an indefinite break to be with family.

But he has resumed training and the Bombers believe the disruption hasn’t significantly hindered his preparation for the March 21 clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.

“We’re confident that Conor has done the work over in Ireland,” assistant coach James Kelly told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s told us what he’s done and we’re happy with that, so he’s available.

“He’s in good shape.

“He’s happy, he’s fresh and I think he feels like he got what he needed from that little bit of a break back home.

“He’s in a good spot.”

It’s positive news for a club that has suffered through a difficult summer on the injury front.

Key players in captain Dyson Heppell (foot), Orazio Fantasia (hip), Joe Daniher (groin), Michael Hurley (shoulder), Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (calf), Tom Bellchambers (knee), Cale Hooker (hip) and David Zaharakis (ankle) have been slowed by injury.

Fantasia, Hurley, Zaharakis and McDonald-Tipungwuti played in last week’s pre-season series win over West Coast.

But the remaining big names are not expected to play in Monday’s final pre-season hit-out against Geelong in Colac.

Heppell and Bellchambers are still rated a chance for round one, while Daniher’s return from a debilitating groin injury remains uncertain despite recent progress.

“In terms of his preparation over a long period of time he has been improving,” Kelly said of Daniher.

“You have to be careful, with the nature of the injury that he’s had, that you don’t ramp him up too quickly.

“His progress has been a bit of a slow burn but we’re confident that he’s progressing in the right direction.

“Early on he was probably two steps forward, one step back but we feel like he’s progressing at a steady pace.”