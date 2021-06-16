McKeon wins freestyle at Olympic trials

Emma McKeon’s stunning rise as Australia’s top 100-metre freestyler has continued with victory at the Olympic selection trials in Adelaide.

McKeon on Wednesday night pipped former world record holder Cate Campbell for the third time in the past two months.

McKeon clocked 52.35 seconds, with Campbell second in 52.59 as both earnt selection in the high-profile event at next month’s Tokyo Games.

Madi Wilson was third, followed by Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell.

Earlier, Mitch Larkin triumphed in the men’s 200m individual medley, ensuring he added the event to his 100m backstroke inTokyo.

Larkin led from start to finish and clocked the second-fastest time in the world this year – one minute 56.29 seconds – but was bracing for a spray from his coach Dean Boxall.

“I have a few things to work on, my ‘fly was a bit long into the wall, the breast turn was a little sloppy, but they are really minor things,” Larkin said.

“I am probably going to get crucified by Dean for lifting my head before I touched the wall a little, but they all add up.

“Medley … you want to carry as much speed from one stroke into the next and the best way to do that is with powerful turns.”

Larkin, the Commonwealth record holder in the event, said he would spend the next five weeks preparing mentally for the Olympics.

“To be honest, physically I am in the best shape I have ever been,” he said.

“For me, it’s just about working on a few little mental things, making sure I am not forcing it.”

Larkin earlier withdrew from the 200m backstroke to focus on the medley – the backstroke final was won by Tristan Hollard, the only swimmer to better the Olympic qualifying time.

In the women’s 200m breaststroke, Jenna Strauch pipped Abbey Harkin with both swimmers inside the qualifying time to secure their Olympic debuts.

Strauch’s selection was particularly sweet as nine years ago, when aged 15, she was hit by illness at the world junior titles in Dubai.

Strauch contracted three parasites which were masking each other and spent the best part of the next two years in and out of hospital.