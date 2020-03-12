Discover Australian Associated Press

Carlos Sainz will not race at the Australian GP after virus-hit McLaren pulled out of the F1 opener. Image by AP PHOTO

motor racing

McLaren withdraw from Australian GP

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 23:29:32

McLaren have withdrawn from the Formula One season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus, the British team has said.

The person in question was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms, according to McLaren, and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities in Melbourne.

Team chiefs informed the governing FIA of the decision to withdraw from Sunday’s race on Thursday, a day before practice is due to start at Albert Park.

The positive test at McLaren follows four crew members of fellow Formula One team Haas being quarantined due to the outbreak.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” McLaren said in a statement.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.”

Mercedes driver and reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton had earlier questioned why the race was going ahead when so many other sporting events around the world were being cancelled or closing doors to fans.

Latest sport

motor racing

Australian rules football

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

motor racing

Hamilton shocked Aussie GP being held

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is shocked that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid coronavirus fears.

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

news

politics

Morrison issues rallying cry over virus

The prime minister has told Australians they all have a role to play in the challenging months ahead as the world grapples with coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.