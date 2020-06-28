Discover Australian Associated Press

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will start from pole in race three of the Sydney SuperSprint. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

motor racing

McLaughlin breaks Sydney Supercars record

By Oliver Caffrey

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 11:41:00

Scott McLaughlin has added a 63th Supercars pole position to his growing collection of accomplishment after breaking his own qualifying record at Sydney’s Motorsport Park.

The Ford flyer will start the second of Sunday’s two 33-lap races from the front of the grid after smashing out the fastest lap at the western Sydney track.

His hot lap was better than the mark which he set at the venue in 2018.

But the two-time defending champion will need to win Sunday’s first race from third after Holden legend Jamie Whincup secured pole.

Seven-times series champion Whincup wasn’t far away from a duo of poles and will start race two from second.

“To get P1 in the last is good,” McLaughlin said.

“Solid, consistent qualifying results is what we’re after and I’ve certainly been able to do that this weekend.

“I’m quietly confident we’ve gone the right way with the race set-up.”

It was an impressive morning for Holden, with Shane van Gisbergen to join Red Bull teammate Whincup near the front of the grid.

The 2016 Supercars champion qualified second for race one and third for the other.

On Saturday, McLaughlin claimed the first Supercars race since February by holding off van Gisbergen in a thrilling climax.

Starting from pole, McLaughlin never relinquished his lead but van Gisbergen challenged late to almost pinch a sensational victory during the final few laps.

McLaughlin (two) and Whincup have won the season’s only three completes races, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the championship into hiatus since March’s abandoned round in Melbourne.

