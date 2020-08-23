Discover Australian Associated Press

Ford star Scott McLaughlin won all three Supercars races at the Darwin SuperSprint event. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

motor racing

McLaughlin is Supercars king of Darwin

By Oliver Caffrey

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 17:38:26

Death, taxes and Scott McLaughlin dominating a Supercars round in Darwin. 

The Ford flyer made it a Hidden Valley three-peat, adding Sunday’s final race to his previous two victories in the Northern Territory this weekend.

Starting from second, McLaughlin’s 51st career victory came after a blistering start as his Mustang roared past Shane van Gisbergen to wipe out the Red Bull Holden driver’s pole advantage.

Shell V-Power ace McLaughlin’s eighth race win of 2020 came as easy as his triumph earlier on Sunday.

The two-time defending series champion crossed the line more than 14 seconds in front of Holden pair Nick Percat (second) and Scott Pye (third).

The 27-year-old’s record in the top end is staggering, having won seven of the past nine races – including all three at last year’s Darwin Triple Crown.

“I love this place. I love the people, I love the track, and I love it when my car is like that,” McLaughlin said.

“That was hands down the best car I’ve ever driven.

“Just all weekend it was so solid; good start and then able to use our tyres in what we wanted to do.

“I’m so proud of everyone behind the scenes and everyone back at home in Melbourne.”

The DJR Penske star’s Darwin dominance extended his championship lead to 177 points, with his only genuine threat for the title, Jamie Whincup, struggling in both of Sunday’s races.

McLaughlin’s first win of the round took him into fifth on the all-time race wins list, sitting only behind Whincup (120), Craig Lowndes (110), Mark Skaife (90) and Garth Tander (55).

After two consecutive weekends of racing in Darwin, drivers will head east for the first of two rounds in Townsville, starting on Saturday.

DARWIN SUPERSPRINT RACE TWO

1. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

2. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

3. Scott Pye (Holden)

4. Fabian Coulthard (Ford)

5. Cameron Waters (Ford)

DARWIN SUPERSPRINT RACE THREE

1. Scott McLaughlin

2. Nick Percat (Holden)

3. Scott Pye

4. Mark Winterbottom (Holden)

5. Shane van Gisbergen

2020 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

1. Scott McLaughlin 1324 pts

2. Jamie Whincup (Holden) 1147

3. Shane van Gisbergen 979

4. Chaz Mostert (Holden) 972

5. Nick Percat 915

