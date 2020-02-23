Discover Australian Associated Press

Supercars defending champion Scott McLaughlin has won race two of the season-opening Adelaide 500. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden’s Supercars party

By Oliver Caffrey

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 18:25:26

Holden joy has turned into despair with Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin winning the second race of the Supercars’ season-opening Adelaide 500.

The two-time defending champion kept his nerve around the South Australian capital’s street circuit to finish in front of Holden’s Chaz Mostert and Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters.

But it was Shane van Gisbergen who appeared to be on track to make it a memorable Holden double after starting Sunday’s 78-lap affair from pole.

The Red Bull star led for most of the race, but had to make an extra late pit stop because his Commodore was running low on fuel.

Returning to the track, van Gisbergen spun out with four laps to go and tumbled to the back of the field.

It crushed hopes of Holden fans who were pumped by the prospect of van Gisbergen backing up Jamie Whincup’s emotional race-one win on Saturday.

Van Gisbergen failed to finish the race along with Chris Pither, Anton de Pasquale and Scott Pye, which might prove costly for his championships aspirations.

Will Davison capped off a solid weekend by finishing fourth, while Whincup overcame a disappointing top-10 shootout in qualifying to round out the top five.

McLaughlin said after his 44th career victory that he would take all the luck he could get.

“Full credit to Shane and his team, but he really should’ve won that race,” he said.

“They (Red Bull) had the faster car. We’ve got to take the luck when we can.

“But just really happy for all the Ford fans out there to get a win today on a pretty big weekend for Holden but for Ford to win is awesome.”

After looking shaky early in the weekend, McLaughlin leaves the first round of the season atop the championship points table after finishing second on Saturday.

Whincup dedicated his 119th career victory to everyone devastated by Monday’s Holden announcement to shut down by the end of the year.

ADELAIDE 500 RACE-TWO RESULTS:

1. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

2. Chaz Mostert (Holden)

3. Cameron Waters (Ford)

4. Will Davison (Ford)

5. Jamie Whincup (Holden).

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1. Scott McLaughlin (Ford) 288 points

2. Jamie Whincup (Holden) 261

3. Chaz Mostert (Holden) 234

4. Will Davison (Ford) 231

5. Cameron Waters (Ford) 231.

