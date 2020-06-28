Discover Australian Associated Press

Supercars defending champion Scott McLaughlin has won two of the three races in the Sydney round. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

motor racing

McLaughlin wins twice as Supercars resume

By Oliver Caffrey

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 15:44:05

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin has made it three Supercars wins from five starts this season after a commanding win from pole.

The two-time defending champion did it easy on Sunday for his 46th career victory in the final race of the first Supercars round since February.

After winning Saturday’s 32-lap race at Sydney Motorsport Park and a third-place finish earlier on Sunday, McLaughlin was able to extend his championship lead.

Tickford’s Lee Holdsworth made it up a Ford one-two with an impressive drive after qualifying fourth-fastest.

Seven-time champion Jamie Whincup completed a consistent round with his third podium finish of the Sydney Supersprint.

Holden pair David Reynolds and Mark Winterbottom rounded out the top-five.

McLaughlin’s Shell V-Power teammate Fabian Coulthard endured a horror afternoon, failing to finish after some late-race troubles.

Earlier, Holden dark horse Nick Percat won his first Supercars race since 2016 by eclipsing Whincup in the seven-times series champion’s 500th career start.

Percat started the first of two Sunday races at Sydney Motorsport Park from sixth but flew past Whincup, who led from pole until lap 23.

It was the 31-year-old Brad Jones Racing driver’s third career victory from his 200th start and first since an Adelaide 500 triumph four years ago.

Percat said the race was one he would never forget.

“It’s amazing and I can’t thank Brad (Jones) and the whole team enough; obviously he can’t be here but thanks for having the faith in me,” Percat said.

“It’s taken a few more years than I would’ve wanted but as soon as we’re in a good position we throw everything at it.”

On Saturday, McLaughlin claimed the first Supercars race since February by holding off Holden rival Shane van Gisbergen in a thrilling climax.

