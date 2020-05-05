COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at a Melbourne meat processing facility, as the state government reveals another $491 million in tax relief and frozen fees.

Treasurer Tim Pallas on Tuesday confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, 11 of which are connected to a cluster of infected workers at the Cedar Meats facility in Brooklyn.

All 350 staff were tested for COVID-19 by May 1 and the site has been shut down, with a total of 45 cases now linked to the facility.

“This is the nature of the pandemic event, you will see clusters emerge over time,” Mr Pallas told reporters.

The new cases have brought the state’s tally so far to 1423, although only 112 are active. Twelve people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

On a day when he was meant to deliver Victoria’s now-delayed budget, Mr Pallas also revealed an extra $491 million in virus relief measures.

Businesses participating in the federal government’s JobKeeper scheme will be exempt from payroll tax, at a cost of about $225 million to the state.

They also won’t have to pay WorkCover premiums on payments to their employees if their staff are currently stood down, costing the state about $200 million.

There are more than 80,000 businesses in Victoria who are either participating in JobKeeper or have expressed interest in doing so.

Some fines and fees will also be kept at their current rates in the coming year to save Victorians from coughing up about $66 million.

They include drivers licences and vehicle registration and the fire services property levy.

“The last thing we want to do is to add to pressures on people who are currently dealing with the difficulties associated with the pandemic event,” Mr Pallas told reporters.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the government shouldn’t be congratulated for not taxing JobKeeper payments.

“It wasn’t the state government’s money in the first place … that money is designed to protect Victorian jobs and help Victorian businesses,” he told reporters.

The government should go further and freeze council rates and tolls on roads managed by Transurban, he believes, after the company revealed on Monday it expects to deliver the West Gate tunnel a year behind schedule in 2023.

The coalition is also appealing to the government to focus on easing lockdowns, after new data showed Victoria had the highest fall in employee jobs of any Australian jurisdiction between March 14 and April 18.

It recorded an 8.6 per cent decline in the period, followed by Tasmania which fell by eight per cent.

Victoria also experienced a 9.2 per cent fall in total wages in that period, just behind Tasmania which had the highest fall of 9.3 per cent.

Victoria’s Public Accounts and Estimates Committee has begun a public inquiry into the Andrews’ government’s response to the pandemic.

Victoria Police fined 26 people for breaching coronavirus restrictions in the 24 hours to Monday night, including a man found with an escort he had sourced online.