Andrews stands firm on cluster handling

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has backed the state government’s handling of the abattoir coronavirus cluster as a “model example”.

He won’t back down despite another 13 cases of coronavirus being linked on Thursday to Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west.

That brings the cluster total to 62.

They are among 14 new infections in Victoria, taking the state’s total to 1454, around 100 of which are active.

Mr Andrews was quick to hose down attacks over his government’s handling of the cluster.

“This has been a model example … of dealing with an outbreak,” he said on Thursday.

The fresh cases at the facility in Melbourne’s west include seven infected workers and six of their close contacts.

A worker tested positive to COVID-19 on April 2 and the workplace wasn’t regarded as an exposure site because the employee had told health officials they hadn’t been there for weeks.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, followed by a third case about 24 hours later.

The department took further actions, including closing the site, on April 29.

Among those infected connected to Cedar Meats is a healthcare worker at Sunshine Hospital, who was exposed when an employee came in after cutting their hand at work and before they tested positive to the virus on April 26.

Another 24 workers at the hospital remain in quarantine.

A worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray who was in close contact with an abattoir worker was also confirmed as positive on Wednesday.

A Marcellin College student has been confirmed as one of the positive cases linked to the abattoir.

The boy has been identified as a close contact of a Cedar Meats confirmed case is in self-isolation.

The health department said it hasn’t found risk to anyone at the school.

Meanwhile, a worker at Grant Lodge aged care in Bacchus Marsh tested positive on Saturday.

Another 24 residents at the nursing home have been tested along with staff, with all of the results so far coming back negative.

The Grant Lodge case is not believed to be connected to the Cedar Meats outbreak.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said too many Victorians had been exposed in this cluster and the system had broken down.

“If this is absolutely perfect, I’d hate to see a cock-up,” he said.

Despite the outbreak, Mr O’Brien still wants restrictions eased for Mother’s Day this weekend.

The owner of the abattoir was a Victorian Labor member for decades, and donated $15,000 to the party in 2014, The Age reported.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has taken issue that his department was not notified of the Cedar Meats cases until April 30 despite permanent and transient meat inspectors being on site in March and April.

Worksafe said a team member has been tested after visiting the factory, although they hadn’t reported any symptoms.

Five other WorkSafe team members who came into contact with the employee are self-isolating.

Among the state’s latest cases, McDonald’s confirmed an employee at its Fawkner restaurant had tested positive.

“There is no suggestion the employee was exposed to COVID-19 in the restaurant. The employee last worked at the restaurant on Thursday, April 30,” a spokesman said.

The company said it received official confirmation of the result on Thursday from the health department and has told restaurant staff.

From Thursday, Victoria will also provide COVID-19 data carved up into active cases by local government area.

Police did 1032 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, issuing 35 fines.