Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cedar Meats in Melbourne has already registered 49 coronavirus cases linked to the facility. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

By AAP

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 22:15:47

An outbreak in a meat processing facility has rocked Victoria ahead of a national cabinet expected to outline a relaxation on coronavirus restrictions.

The abattoir cluster at of the Cedar Meats plant in Brooklyn has already registered 49 cases linked to the facility, and further affected the community.

A worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray that was in close contact with an abattoir worker was confirmed as positive on Wednesday.

This announcement followed the news that a worker at Grant Lodge aged care in Bacchus Marsh tested positive on Saturday.

Both nursing homes have been shut down, while the state government argued it had managed the outbreak perfectly.

Despite the first coronavirus case linked to the abattoir being recorded on April 2, the department took additional actions including the site closure on April 29.

The person who tested positive on April 2 said they hadn’t been at work while infectious, so the workplace was not considered an exposure site.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, followed by a third case about 24 hours later.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud is investigating whether commonwealth officials inspecting abattoirs might have been affected.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it’s not clear exactly how the outbreak emerged,

Cedar Meats is now shut and Prof Sutton expects that will bring the outbreak to a head, after some more cases emerge in the next fortnight.

The chief health officer said the outbreak warned the fight against the virus was far from over, but showed hope of Victoria relaxing measures after May 11.

Victoria’s opposition slammed Premier Daniel Andrews, claiming the meatworks outbreak was Victoria’s “own Ruby Princess”.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos dismissed the comparison, saying “the public health team has done an excellent job in responding to this outbreak.”

The Ruby Princess virus cluster is linked to more than 20 deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

Latest news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

virus diseases

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

An abattoir has become the epicentre of a growing coronavirus cluster in Victoria, putting the government under fire as the states prepare to lift restrictions.

epidemic and plague

Demands issued on virus-hit Newmarch House

The federal aged care commissioner has demanded Anglicare agree to new conditions by the end of the day in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House.

politics

Constance quits race over Barilaro 'smear'

NSW MP Andrew Constance has done a sudden about face and pulled out of the Liberal pre-selection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

inquiry

Royal commission's Pell findings due out

A royal commission's findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical child sexual abuse complaints will be released on Thursday.

news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

world

virus diseases

UK govt denies neglecting elderly in care

British health minister Matt Hancock has denied that the government prioritised hospitals over care homes, leaving elderly people vulnerable to the coronavirus.