Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Facebook is being asked to crack down on fake news as part of a voluntary tech industry code. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

By Finbar O'Mallon

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 08:30:32

The communications watchdog wants tech giants to crack down on fake news.

It’s asked digital platforms including Facebook, Google and TikTok to drum up an industry code to address misinformation.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority says the code should help Australians better judge the bona fides of what they are reading online.

In an objectives paper released on Friday, the authority said it also wanted the code to improve transparency around how the social media giants operated.

“False and misleading news and information online has the potential to cause serious harm,” chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

The watchdog is setting a December deadline for the tech giants to formulate the code.

It will report to government by June next year on how effective the voluntary code has been, and may report sooner if the industry fails to set one up.

But the ACMA may also ask the government to regulate social media if it finds the industry’s code doesn’t properly protect users from fake news.

Friday’s report said the summer bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic had been fertile ground for the spreading of harmful misinformation.

This included conspiracy theories about the cause of the fires and people peddling fake cures for coronavirus.

The ACMA said fake news on the pandemic had seen people get sick or property damaged.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said misinformation online was even more harmful to vulnerable Australians.

“The government expects the digital platforms will work constructively with the ACMA to set up long-term, transparent and accountable practices,” Mr Fletcher said.

He said freedom of speech would still be protected and social media giants wouldn’t become the arbiters of truth.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to inspect Bankwest Stadium turf

The NRL will check the Bankwest Stadium turf on Saturday morning to clear it for kick off for Parramatta's home clash with Canberra that night.

Australian rules football

Howe shattered after serious knee injury

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe has suffered a serious knee injury in his AFL side's loss to GWS at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Giants pip Pies by two points in AFL

GWS have recorded a dramatic two-point win over AFL premiership favourites Collingwood at Giants Stadium, where Jeremy Cameron slotted a crucial late goal.

rugby league

NRL to check Bankwest after Roosters win

Sydney Roosters lost Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to knee injuries with the NRL to check the Bankwest Stadium's turf after their win over St George Illawarra.

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

news

health

Thermometers sent to Vic holiday spots

Victoria recorded another 30 cases of coronavirus as school holidays begin while about a third of travellers in hotel quarantine are refusing to be tested.

sport

rugby league

NRL to inspect Bankwest Stadium turf

The NRL will check the Bankwest Stadium turf on Saturday morning to clear it for kick off for Parramatta's home clash with Canberra that night.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.