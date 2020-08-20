Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Medibank Private has reported a 27.9 per cent drop in full-year net profit. Image by Ellen Smith/AAP PHOTOS

health insurance

Medibank FY profit down 27% as costs climb

By Steven Deare

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 15:32:43

Medibank Private has reported a 27.9 per cent drop in full-year net profit after the anticipated widespread cancellation of elective surgery due to COVID-19 failed to eventuate.

The health insurer reported net profit after tax of $315.6 million for the 12 months to June 30.

Elective surgery in Australia was put on hold earlier this year as the coronavirus began spreading around the nation, which some expected would benefit insurers.

However, chief executive Craig Drummond explained that was not the case.

“While significant savings were projected by some commentators at the beginning of the crisis, this has not eventuated,” he said.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has said most surgeries will go ahead later.

That has resulted in a $297 million liability for Medibank.

This was part of Medibank’s net claims expense increase of 3.2 per cent to $5.5 billion.

The insurer also postponed its April 1 premium increase, and introduced financial hardship measures, which lowered health insurance revenue by $80 million.

While many people have opted against the high cost of premiums, Medibank’s resident policyholders increased by 10,600 or 0.6 per cent. The organisation said this would have been more if retail outlets were not forced to close due to COVID-19.

It has gained 21,000 resident policyholders from June 30 to August 8. The insurer has been promoting insurance benefits during the pandemic.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 6.3 cents per share, fully franked.

The 2019 final dividend of 7.4 cents per share was accompanied by a special dividend of 2.5 cents. Both were fully franked.

Non-executive director Mike Wilkins will take the role of chair from August as incumbent Elizabeth Alexander will retire.

Shares were higher by 1.05 per cent to $2.89 at 1525 AEST.

Latest sport

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

cricket

Langer forecasts a summer of compromises

National coach Justin Langer, whose team depart soon for the UK, says playing cricket in the COVID-19 era will come with challenges, compromises and complexity.

golf

Scott still yearns to be a golf 'legend'

He's just turned 40 but Australia's former world No.1 Adam Scott still hopes to finish up as a 'golf legend' with at least five major championships to his name.

news

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

sport

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.