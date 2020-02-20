Discover Australian Associated Press

Medibank's first-half net health insurance claims rose by $158.7 million to $2.8 billion.

earnings

Medibank H1 profit dips on claims surge

By Alex Druce

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 08:47:38

Medibank’s first-half profit has slipped 14.3 per cent to $177.9 million as a previously flagged surge in claims expenses came to fruition. 

The firm’s net health insurance claims rose by $158.7 million to $2.8 billion for the six months to December 31, a 5.9 per cent increase from $2.67 billion a year ago, firming up forecasts in November of higher private hospital payments and prosthesis costs.

Profit from continuing operations fell 9.0 per cent to $178.6 million due to a reduction in the health insurance segment’s operating profit, which decreased by $57.3 million, or 20.4 per cent, to $224.2 million. 

Health premium revenue rose 2.4 per cent to $3.32 billion but total revenue slipped 2.8 per cent to $3.47 billion. 

Medibank will maintain a fully franked interim dividend of 5.7 cents per share.

