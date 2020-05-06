Medibank loses few customers from virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A very small number of Medibank Private customers have suspended their policies. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Medibank loses few customers from virus

By Steven Deare

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 09:56:35

Health insurer Medibank Private says a slightly more than 1 per cent of customers have suspended policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it expects them to return.

Medibank provided the figure in a trading update amid a slumping economy and widespread job losses from the restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Many customers have deserted private health insurance providers in recent years due to what they claim are excessive costs.

Only 44.1 per cent of Australians have hospital cover, the lowest level since 2007, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority says.

Medibank shares were worth $2.66 before trading on Wednesday.

They have lost 15.82 per cent in value since January 1, amid a wider market downturn.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

news

politics

Constance to quit Eden-Monaro race: report

NSW MP Andrew Constance has reportedly changed his mind and will withdraw from contesting the Liberal pre-selection for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.