The prime minister doesn't expect states other than Victoria to ramp up anti-virus measures. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Medical experts mull next virus strategy

By Matt Coughlan

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 17:53:12

Medical experts are considering what to do next as Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deaths and new cases surged to record levels in Victoria on Thursday, with the loss of 13 more lives pushing the national toll to 189.

The state recorded 723 new cases, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to make face masks mandatory for all Victorians.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee provided advice on further measures to stop the outbreak to federal and state leaders on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed the Victorian government’s move to ban people visiting each other in six regional shires.

“We can’t rule out further restrictions or limitations to stem this outbreak,” he says.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the expert panel had considered the best medical evidence about how to get on top of the outbreak.

“I won’t go into the details of what that might lead to in terms of any further measures in Victoria,” he said.

Mr Morrison does not expect other states to ramp up anti-virus measures, noting NSW has been able to track the source of new cases.

Aged care continues to be Victoria’s disaster hotspot, with 10 of the 13 latest victims linked to nursing homes.

Private aged care providers could face black marks on their official records if they don’t make best use of protective personal equipment.

More than 450 of the state’s almost 5000 active cases are aged care residents, sparking fears of more deaths in coming days.

Mr Morrison, who has spoken to many world leaders by phone and videoconference in the past week, says Australia has no “golden immunity” when it comes to its virus numbers, even though it compares favourably with other countries.

NSW recorded 18 new cases, with just two coming from returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Queensland had one overseas-acquired case and three locally acquired.

South Australia had one local case and WA recorded an overseas case.

