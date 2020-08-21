Medical experts to define virus ‘hotspot’

Australia’s medical expert panel is again attempting to define a coronavirus “hotspot” to provide clarity on when states can close their borders.

The term is being used to restrict travel but there are no guidelines on its meaning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pleaded with premiers and chief ministers to ease their restrictions at a national cabinet meeting on Friday but closures remain in place.

The federal government has upped the pressure on states to open their borders, citing issues including people accessing health care and agricultural supply chain problems.

Tourism businesses have also said they’re at boiling point over the lack of clarity on closures.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the expert medical panel had already had a crack at defining a “hotspot”.

“We’ll continue to try to get consensus there,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“It really is about movement restrictions from one jurisdiction where there are cases to another where there are less.

“That’s an important component, to be both proportionate and transparent.”

Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its coronavirus infections have fallen to zero.

Western Australia is in a similar position, with no border opening in sight.

Tasmania’s borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is confused about why WA and Tasmania haven’t opened up to travellers from his state.

Mr Morrison applauded Queensland for broadening border zones and making easier for people to access medical treatment across borders.

National cabinet will develop an agricultural workers’ code for cross-border travel – similar to arrangements already in place for truck drivers – when leaders meet again in two weeks time.

Mr Morrison said closed borders were no substitute for coronavirus testing, tracing and outbreak containment.

He said it was a week of “increased hope”, with the ball rolling on a deal to secure a coronavirus vaccine for Australians, as well as falling case numbers in Victoria.

Victoria recorded 179 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the first time in five-and-a-half weeks the number has dipped under 200.

There were nine deaths.

NSW recorded just one new case of coronavirus, a figure Mr Morrison described as “simply magnificent”.

The prime minister is standing by Richard Colbeck after the aged care minister was unable to tell a Senate inquiry how many nursing home residents have died from coronavirus.

“I think it’s important to play the issue, not the man here,” Mr Morrison said.

A cap on international arrivals will not be lifted despite the fact thousands of Australians stranded overseas are desperate to come home.

More than 18,000 Australians abroad want to return but exorbitant airfares and the government cap are preventing them.