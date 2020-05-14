Medical officers bullish about app privacy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Legislation is on the verge of passing parliament to boost privacy provisions for the COVIDSafe app. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Medical officers bullish about app privacy

By Matt Coughlan

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 17:11:51

One of Australia’s top medical officers has declared all privacy issues surrounding the coronavirus tracing app have been solved.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said all states and territories had now signed up to allow their health officials to use the data.

“We are now absolutely certain privacy and data security issues are all taken care of in terms of states and territories agreeing to our proposals,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“We will look forward to seeing how that helps our disease detectives do their work in coming days. All states have now signed up, that’s ready to go.”

Professor Kelly said the app was fully functional and 5.6 million people had downloaded and registered it.

Legislation is on the verge of passing parliament to boost privacy protections for the federal government’s COVIDSafe app.

The bill makes it illegal for businesses to refuse service or ban people from public places over failure to download and register for the app.

Hackers are also targeted under a new offence outlawing unauthorised access of the data.

All offences have a maximum penalty of five years in jail or fines of up to $63,000.

Cabinet minister Marise Payne said the legislation put the strongest possible data protections around the app.

“The passage of this bill today will give the Australian public the greatest confidence their personal information is secure when they choose to download and use COVIDSafe,” she told parliament on Wednesday.

Greens senator Nick McKim raised concerns US courts could grant warrants to access the information because the government chose an American data cloud storage provider.

“There is no way … you can give this Senate, and therefore the Australian people, a 100 per cent guarantee the data collected by this app will not end up in the hands of US law enforcement and security agencies,” he said.

Labor frontbencher Kristina Keneally questioned why the government didn’t choose one of the three Australian cloud companies with intelligence approval.

Senator Payne said the US company Amazon Web Services met the government’s requirements around hosting development and web services.

She said the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had not asked for data from the app.

The government is optimistic the privacy protections will convince more people to join the 5.6 million Australians who have downloaded the app.

Labor senator Tim Ayres castigated Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce for loudly opposing downloading the app.

“There he is popping up on regional radio as a sort of a toxic dwarf trying to garner support for himself,” he said.

“That’s not a model for leadership for members of parliament or senators.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

rugby league

NRL referees take dispute to Fair Work

Professional Rugby League Match Officials have lodged a dispute notice with the Fair Work Commission following the NRL's change to one referee.

rugby league

Titans' Kelly clear for NRL after flu shot

Gold Coast's Brian Kelly has had the flu shot and been cleared to rejoin his NRL teammates at training but Bryce Cartwright is yet to follow suit.

cricket

Mooted domestic cuts concern cricketers

Cricket Australia's updated revenue forecasts will dictate the next stage of pay talks, with players concerned about the prospect of cuts to domestic cricket.

news

epidemic and plague

Some restrictions on NSW pubs, clubs eased

Pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as NSW continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions but not all venues are excited by the decision.

sport

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

world

epidemic and plague

'New normals' tried as virus rules relaxed

The world is adapting to the realities of life with COVID-19, finding ways to cope with the "new normal" as countries try to salvage their battered economies.