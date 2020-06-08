Discover Australian Associated Press

Jobkeeper payments will end for childcare workers as the sector 'transitions' back to normal demand. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Wage subsidies removed for childcare staff

By Matt Coughlan

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 16:28:58

Childcare workers will be taken off wage subsidies early, sparking speculation other sectors could follow despite Scott Morrison guaranteeing a six-month scheme.

Labor has accused the coalition of breaking its promise to maintain JobKeeper for six months.

The prime minister last week guaranteed the program would be in place until the end of September.

“The six months provision of JobKeeper has been set out in legislation and people can count on that,” Mr Morrison said on Friday.

But childcare staff will no longer receive wage subsidy payments from July 20, with a $708 million transition allowance to replace JobKeeper.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said that payment would probably be a “tiny bit less” than the JobKeeper allowance.

But he was tight-lipped on whether workers in other sectors could expect similar arrangements.

“No decisions have been taken in that regard and they’ll be decisions for the government,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“The government has said that there will be a review in June so I am sure that the prime minister and the treasurer after that review will have more to say. 

“But this is specific to the childcare package.”

Labor’s early childhood education spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth described the move as a “snap-back” approach.

“This could well act as a handbrake on the economy,” she said.

“If women and families are not able to access affordable childcare, how are they going to get back to work? How are they going to actually participate in the economy? How are they going to actually be able to make ends meet?”

Meanwhile, there are fears the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, which were also focused on indigenous prison rates and deaths in custody, could trigger a spike in coronavirus infections.

Thousands of Australians took to the streets over the weekend after the police killing of African-American man George Floyd.

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said the next two to three weeks would give an idea of the fallout from the protests.

“We can’t crystal-ball gaze at all. We hope there are minimal cases resulting from the protests but we will wait and see,” he told reporters. 

Australia’s chief health officers met on Monday to discuss the next step in easing coronavirus restrictions.

The expert panel did not discuss whether protesters should be told to self-isolate for two weeks after attending the demonstrations.

Dr Coatsworth said Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone’s call for quarantine was precautionary.

He said testing people with symptoms was critical.

The return of crowds to professional sport is under Australian Health Protection Principal Committee consideration.

“There may well be a way to do that in a safe, measured way in the coming months,” Dr Coatsworth said.

There have been 102 coronavirus deaths in Australia, with fewer than 460 cases active across the country.

There were five new cases detected overnight, but people are mostly catching the disease overseas.

