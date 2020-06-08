Medical officers review virus restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are fears the weekend's nationwide protests could trigger a spike in coronavirus infections. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Medical officers review virus restrictions

By Daniel McCulloch

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 09:08:36

Senior government minister Simon Birmingham has described the timing of Black Lives Matter marches as “incredibly unfortunate” but acknowledged it was not of the protesters’ choosing.

Thousands of Australians took to the streets over the weekend after the police killing of African American man George Floyd.

There are fears the nationwide protests, which were also focused on indigenous prison rates and deaths in custody, could trigger a spike in coronavirus infections.

“I think the timing was incredibly unfortunate and I accept events that occurred in the United States were not within the control of any of the protest organisers,” Senator Birmingham told ABC radio on Monday.

“Nonetheless, there could have been other ways of trying to create the type of movement and symbolism the protesters sought without having to resort to mass gatherings.”

Senator Birmingham suggested alternatives like the driveway commemorations on Anzac Day.

“There are different ways of activating mass community sentiment without it requiring mass gatherings,” he said.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann described the protests as reckless, irresponsible and self indulgent.

Senator Birmingham said he understood the sentiments of the protests, but argued it showed a lack of regard for other Australians who made sacrifices during coronavirus lockdowns.

Labor’s indigenous affairs spokesman Pat Dodson said it was not responsible to describe protesters as uncaring.

“Unless there’s a voice to the parliament that can express clearly the compassion and concerns Aboriginal people have got over the predicaments they face on many fronts, then you’re going to have people defying the odds to try and at least get their point of view across,” Senator Dodson told ABC radio. 

“That can be a great risk to themselves as to others.”

Australia’s chief health officers are meeting on Monday to discuss the next step in easing coronavirus restrictions.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the mass rallies would be taken into account.

“At the moment, it won’t change how we are viewing those processes, but in particular states it may do, depending what happens in relation to any cases that crop up,” he told reporters on Sunday.

There have been 7260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia and 102 deaths. More than 1.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Medical officers review virus restrictions

Australia's chief medical officers will take Black Lives Matter marches into account when they meet on Monday to discuss the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

politics

Morrison keeps high approval ratings

The latest Newspoll shows Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to enjoy record high approval ratings.

fire

Two dead after Victorian house fire

Two people, including a child, are dead after a holiday house fire in regional Victoria also left a number of others injured.

rescue

Great white shark kills Queensland surfer

A 60-year-old Queenslander has died after being bitten by a great white shark while surfing off the northern NSW coast.

virus diseases

Few new virus cases, worries over protests

There have just a handful of new COVID-19 cases reported, but heath authorities are worried what impact Saturday's rallies will have on containing the virus.

news

politics

Morrison keeps high approval ratings

The latest Newspoll shows Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to enjoy record high approval ratings.

sport

rugby league

Ponga, Best give Knights bright NRL future

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries between them in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

NYC lifts curfew early after peaceful demo

New York mayor Bill de Blasio says the city's curfew has been lifted early because people "expressed their views peacefully" as protests flared world-wide.