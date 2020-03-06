Medicos feeling pressure of virus outbreak

Medical workers are feeling the pressure and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus while they prepare for a potential escalation of the outbreak.

The Australian Medical Association on Thursday released a statement to its members recognising the effort of all frontline staff responding to the crisis.

After meeting with AMA members in Australian capitals, AMA Director Dr Tony Bartone acknowledges the pressure and uncertainty many members have expressed about the virus challenge.

Dr Bartone’s statement says doctors have faced difficulty getting accurate clinical guidance and access to personal protective equipment.

“There is confusion and evidence of insufficient practical information,” the statement reads.

“There are concerns about disruption to practice, potential loss of income, and worry that insurance may not instantly cover any possible practice disruption.”

The statement also admits staff are uncertain about possible virus spread.

Dr Bartone claims he will raise these concerns with Chief Medical Officer Dr Brendan Murphy in a meeting on Friday, seeking better responses to the medical profession’s concerns.