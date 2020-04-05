Medics at Egypt cancer clinic get COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
About 1000 cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths have been reported in Egypt. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Medics at Egypt cancer clinic get COVID-19

By Samy Magdy

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 17:10:45

At least 15 medics in Egypt’s main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials have said, raising fears the pandemic could prey on health facilities in the Arab world’s most populous country.

Egypt has reported around 1000 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities from the global pandemic. Authorities have closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a night-time curfew to prevent the virus from spreading among the population of 100 million, a fifth of whom live in the densely-populated capital, Cairo.

Doctor Hatem Abu el-Kassem, the director of the National Cancer Institute, said three doctors and 12 nurses tested positive for the virus. He said all other health workers at the facility, which treats hundreds of cancer patients every day, would be tested.

The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilised, with only the emergency ward remaining open.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems, including cancer patients.

More than a million people have been infected worldwide and more than 50,000 have died from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. More than 200,000 have recovered, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Egypt’s Health Ministry reported a spike in cases on Friday, with 120 new infections and eight fatalities, its highest one-day tally since the first case was reported in February.

The government has not yet imposed the kind of total lockdown seen in other countries in the region, but officials have said there are plans for stricter measures if needed.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby - administration likely: Farr-Jones

World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones has continued his public campaign to push for changes to Rugby Australia, which is in a financial black hole.

cricket

T20 World Cup to thrive in crowded slot

Nick Hockley, head of the Twenty20 World Cup organising committee, says the event will capture Australians' attention even if it overlaps with the AFL and NRL.

basketball

Ball has competition for Hawks NBL licence

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger says the league is in discussions with multiple prospective buyers for the Illawarra Hawks, with LaMelo Ball still in the mix.

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

news

health

NSW Police to investigate Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation will be conducted to determine if the cruise company Carnival Australia breached national biosecurity laws in the Ruby Princess fiasco.

sport

rugby union

Rugby - administration likely: Farr-Jones

World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones has continued his public campaign to push for changes to Rugby Australia, which is in a financial black hole.

world

virus diseases

Queen to urge UK to show strength

The Queen is set to address Britain on the coronavirus crisis as the government urges people to stay home rather than go out in warming spring weather.