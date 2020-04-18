Discover Australian Associated Press

Melania Trump has been in touch with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Melania sends wishes to Boris’s fiancee

By Caitlin Doherty

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 05:14:53

Melania Trump has been in touch with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds to share well wishes for her and Johnson amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US president’s wife called Symonds on Thursday and said the nation was “praying for their speedy and full recoveries” following Johnson’s admittance to intensive care with COVID-19.

“Mrs Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands together with the United Kingdom in the fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic,” the White House said.

Melania Trump also “expressed optimism that the United States and the United Kingdom would get through this difficult period and emerge stronger than before”.

Donald Trump had offered to help Johnson when he was first transferred to hospital.

“We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors, and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go,” Trump told a press conference at the time.

Symonds, who is expecting the couple’s first child in the northern hemisphere summer, said she spent a week in bed after experiencing coronavirus symptoms, but was not tested for the illness.

The 32-year-old praised staff at St Thomas’ Hospital in London following Johnson’s release earlier this week.

She tweeted there had been some “very dark” times during his illness. 

“I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she added.

