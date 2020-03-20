Discover Australian Associated Press

US first lady Melania Trump will star in a coronavirus awareness campaign. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Melania Trump to star in coronavirus ads

By Dan Whitcomb

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 10:55:40

US First lady Melania Trump will urge Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance from one another to fight coronavirus in a new TV ad campaign produced with major broadcast networks.

ABC, CBS, NBC and other networks will air the public service announcements, which will also include other Trump administration officials and “communicate the most important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk”, the White House said in a statement.

Nickleodon will create a separate campaign for children.

The air time will be donated by media networks, the White House said.

Trump, a former fashion model, has avoided the public arena more than many first ladies. Her signature initiative has been a campaign called Be Best, which focuses on the safety and well-being of children.

