Coronavirus cases in Victoria have spiked by 111 to 685, the state's biggest single day jump. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorian coronavirus cases spike by 111

By Georgie Moore

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 14:48:17

Returned travellers and businesses face steep fines in Victoria for breaching quarantine and mass gathering rules as the states coronavirus cases jumped by a record number to almost 700.

The total confirmed virus cases in Victoria spiked by 111 to 685 on Saturday, the state’s biggest single day jump of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It comes as the government announced tough new on-the-spot fines of $1652 for travellers found to be out-and-about within 14 days of returning from overseas.

Businesses breaching restrictions about mass gatherings – including weddings, funerals and auctions – face penalties of up to $9913.

Premier Daniel Andrews told people to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus, despite clear skies and warm weather over the weekend.

He foreshadowed tighter stage three restrictions but did not say what they involved or when they would come into effect.

“(It’s a) beautiful day today. Sadly, you need to stay home,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Saturday.

“The fact that it’s sunny, the fact that it’s school holidays, this is no ordinary school holidays, this is no ordinary autumn day.

“And this is going to be the case for weeks to come.”

Melbourne’s popular St Kilda beach was closed on Friday after people ignored directives to stay indoors and flocked to the sand.

Additional beach closures haven’t been ruled out.

“If you need to go for a walk, exercise, great, but this is not about spending a day at the beach,” Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

People should not go within 1.5 metres of others, but the steep fines are being reserved for returned travellers and businesses caught doing the wrong thing.

More than 2600 police checks have been conducted to make sure people followed the rules but Ms Neville did not say any fines had been handed out.

“If you’re holding a wedding and you’re over the numbers, you’re a business who is also being closed and you are now opened. Those are all subject to this on-the-spot fine,” the minister said.

Overseas travellers returning to Australia from midnight on Saturday will be quarantined for two weeks at hotels across the country. 

Between 1000 and 1500 people are expected to be bussed to hotel rooms in Melbourne, with police, private security and defence force personnel to make sure they stay there.

The state government has pre-booked about 2800 hotel rooms, and have a further 2200 ready to go.

Thousands more rooms have been offered up by hotels across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

More than 90 per cent of the state’s coronavirus cases are from people who have been overseas or their close contacts.

It comes after two cancer patients died at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital on Thursday.

Another two patients in the hospital’s oncology ward have also been diagnosed, alongside three staff members.

Of the 685 cases across the state, 191 people have recovered and 21 are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Those ill with coronavirus range from eight to 88 years old. Most cases are in Melbourne, with 117 in regional Victoria.

