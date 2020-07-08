Discover Australian Associated Press

Millions of Victorians are preparing to enter a six-week lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Vic records 134 cases as lockdown looms

By Benita Kolovos

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 11:55:29

Victoria has recorded 134 new coronavirus cases, as five million people in the state prepare to enter lockdown for another six weeks. 

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed 11 cases were linked to known outbreaks and 123 were being investigated.

It brings the state’s total number of cases to 2942, of which about 850 remain active. 

Six more cases have been linked to an outbreak at nine locked-down public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne, bringing the total to 75. Testing of all 3000 residents will be completed soon. 

Almost 30,000 people were tested for coronavirus across the state yesterday, bringing the total number of tests conducted to one million.

“I again thank every single Victorian who has come forward for a test and the many thousands of people who are working to take those tests and to process them,” Mr Andrews said. 

It comes as residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, north of the city, are preparing to enter stage three lockdown on Thursday.

Under the rules, people can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work if they can’t do so from home.

“I am not pleased to be in this set of circumstances. I apologise for the inconvenience, the great challenge that many Victorian families are going to have to experience over these next six weeks,” Mr Andrews said.

“It’s not where we wanted to be. But we can’t go back. We can’t change those things that have got us to this point.”

The premier has defended comments he made attributing the state’s second wave of the virus to a sense of complacency among Victorians.

“I think that’s an accurate description of the way some people are behaving. That’s not every Victorian,” he said. 

Testing revealed the state’s botched hotel quarantine actually fuelled the outbreak, with those to blame no longer involved in the program. 

More than 250 members of the Australian Defence Force will join Victoria Police in enforcing the state’s second lockdown.

On-the-spot fines of up to $1652 will be handed to individuals breaching rules. 

“We’ve done this before in restrictions we’ve been through. People know what to do. They know what to expect,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

He said people were still acting “stupid, selfish, reckless”, citing an Airbnb party at Southbank on Sunday night which resulted in fines for 15 people.

Some 810 spot checks have occurred in the past 24 hours at homes and businesses, with 6314 fines issued. 

Booze bus-type checks will also be in place on main roads in and out of the city and number plate recognition technology will be used. 

“It won’t be an absolute ring of steel, but there will be a significant police presence and a whole amount of those main arterial roads,” Mr Patton said. 

Except for Mitchell Shire, which takes in towns including Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan, regional Victoria is excluded from the lockdown.

Mr Andrews said the government was “looking at options to accelerate opening-up in regional Victoria”.

He said further announcements will also be made regarding economic support, after modelling showed the lockdown would cost the state about $1 billion per week.

“We have to get past this public health bushfire and get back into a position where we can start to open up again and start to repair the very significant economic damage that has been done,” Mr Andrews said.

