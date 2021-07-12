FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Five people were arrested in Melbourne for letting off flares at the end of the Euro 2020 final. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Melbourne celebrates Italy’s Euro 2020 win

By Benita Kolovos

July 12, 2021

2021-07-12 14:05:16

Thousands of football fans flocked to Melbourne’s Lygon Street to watch Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final, following a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Early on Monday morning, fans packed into cafes and bars on the strip, affectionately known as Little Italy, to watch the match. 

A projector was also set up in Piazza Italia, in the Argyle Gardens, where flares were lit as a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma sealed the game for Italy – its first European Championship win since 1968.

Victoria Police confirmed five people were arrested for letting off flares at the end of the match. 

Police officers and the public order response team remain on the strip as the party continues. 

“We know many fans will be looking to continue the celebrations or commiserations throughout the day but we are urging people to be respectful and responsible,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Any anti-social behaviour or alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated.”

Victoria’s Deputy Premier James Merlino, whose father Bruno was born in Italy, said he was “delighted” by the win. 

“It was a win and a pretty exciting thing for the very vibrant, very large Italian community here in Victoria,” he told reporters. 

Mr Merlino said revellers were required to followed the public health advice and maintain some physical distance. 

“Of course, there are times when exuberance, human nature, means that that’s a bit more difficult to achieve,” he said. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Sydney lockdown end 'almost impossible'

The NSW premier says it is "almost impossible" Sydney's lockdown will end this week as the state records an outbreak-high 112 new local COVID-19 cases.

rugby league

NRL double-headers likely as part of hubs

The NRL will look at double-headers and triple-headers in the Queensland bubble as part of the 12 clubs from NSW and ACT moving north.

politics

Pfizer downplays Kevin Rudd meeting impact

Pfizer has responded to 'inaccurate' claims that Kevin Rudd played a role in fast-tracking vaccine shipments to Australia.

virus diseases

Support for lockdown-hit NSW businesses

The federal government is finalising a business support package for NSW businesses as that state's coronavirus outbreak worsens.

tennis

Djokovic wins Wimbledon, 20th grand slam

Novak Djokovic has declared he's the best after claiming a record-equalling 20th grand slam title with a four-set win over Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon.