Dan Tehan says all options are on the table as Canberra considers help for childcare in Victoria. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM guarantees Vic childcare places, jobs

By Matt Coughlan

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 07:56:38

Childcare places, centres and jobs will be guaranteed during Melbourne’s harsh six-week coronvirus lockdown under a Morrison government pledge to save the sector.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will unveil a rescue package on Wednesday before ramped up measures to shut businesses take effect.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the initiative would secure childcare spots, while ensuring no centres close or jobs are lost.

“A triple guarantee for parents, the services themselves, as well as for the employees,” he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

“This is necessitated by this big lockdown in Melbourne.”

There will be payments made to childcare centres to remain in operation and staff employed during the six-week period.

The federal government will pay subsidies so children can be kept at home without losing their place.

Victoria recorded 439 new cases on Tuesday and another 11 deaths, bringing the national toll to 232.

Sick Victorians face harsher penalties to stop people spreading the disease by refusing to isolate.

More than 500 Australian Defence Force troops are also being deployed to Victoria to enforce stay-at-home orders, joined by hundreds more health officials.

All of the deaths recorded in Victoria on Tuesday were linked to aged care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said officials were working to increase the number of aged care staff who complete the government’s coronavirus training program.

“It is clear that infection control needs to be front and centre of protecting our aged care residents,” he told reporters in Canberra.

The prime minister has announced $1500 disaster payments for Victorians who need to self-isolate for two weeks and have exhausted their sick leave.

But unions argue it does not go far enough and should be extended across the country.

Mr Morrison said he is open to extending the scheme to other states and territories if governments request the payment.

NSW had 12 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, with a high school and primary school in southwestern Sydney closed after three students were diagnosed.

South Australia reported two new coronavirus cases as officials move to reimpose some restrictions on family gatherings and restaurants.

Queensland had no new cases, while another three people have been caught trying to dodge quarantine after travelling to Melbourne.

