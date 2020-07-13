Victoria records 177 more COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to make smart choices to drive down infections. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Victoria records 177 more COVID-19 cases

By Benita Kolovos

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 11:43:03

Victoria has recorded 177 new coronavirus cases, with the state now recording up to five new outbreaks a day. 

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Monday one of the new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 25 are connected to known outbreaks and 151 remain under investigation.

The state now has 1612 active cases, with 72 people in hospital and 17 of those in intensive care. 

Mr Andrews said the virus had taken the lives of otherwise healthy people of all age groups. 

“The notion this is simply something that will be tragic if you’re very ill already and very old, that is simply not right,” he said. 

“This can have catastrophic outcomes, tragic outcomes for people who are otherwise healthy and people in any age group.”

The new figure comes after the state experienced three consecutive days of case numbers exceeding 200.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he had a “small bit of optimism” looking at Monday’s numbers, but would like to see a week of decreasing cases.

“I’m not going to be complacent about today’s number. It’s great it’s lower than our peak. But it may not be our peak yet,” he said.

Professor Sutton said the state was seeing “four or five new outbreaks every day”.

An outbreak at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina is the state’s largest cluster, now totalling 144 cases.

Clusters in aged care have also grown, with the Menarock Life aged care home in Essendon now totalling 26 cases, with both staff and residents infected.

An outbreak at Glendale Aged Care in Werribee is now at 13 cases, while Japara Central Park Aged Care in Windsor has had two positive cases. 

Professor Sutton says it is not surprising to see aged care homes affected by the virus. 

“The vast majority have involved one or sometimes two staff and no residents,” he said. 

“That’s a measure of staff identifying themselves as soon as they become unwell and very extensive testing of residents in lockdown.”

He said aged care residents were “critically vulnerable” to the disease. 

Meanwhile, the state government is rolling out a digital youth mental health program by Orygen in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs, at a cost of $6 million.

The program, called Moderated Online Social Therapy, will particularly be made available to young people living in the public housing towers.

“It’s not an app, it’s a real-world provision of services that meet the needs of mildly or acutely unwell young people to get the support they need in a safe and indeed sometimes quicker way,” Mental Health Minister Martin Foley said. 

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

Officials say social distancing, better hygiene and staying at home are contributing to lower COVID-19 case numbers and need to be kept up to stop the spread.

virus diseases

Victoria records 177 more COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200 while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital .

epidemic and plague

Australia warned of more virus deaths

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has warned Australia's death toll could rise further given the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

epidemic and plague

Vic records COVID-19 death, 273 new cases

The national COVID-19 toll is now 108 after Victoria reported another death on Sunday and a week of triple-digit daily increases in cases, with 273 new cases.

politics

More than a few tweaks needed for recovery

Business Council boss Jennifer Westacott says the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will need more than a few tweaks to get people back into work.

news

epidemic and plague

Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

Officials say social distancing, better hygiene and staying at home are contributing to lower COVID-19 case numbers and need to be kept up to stop the spread.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.