Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested in NSW over the death of a woman in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Fugitive Ricardo Barbaro nabbed in Sydney

By Kaitlyn Offer

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 08:08:36

Fugitive Ricardo Barbaro, wanted for interview over a woman’s Melbourne murder, has been arrested in western Sydney.

Victoria Police have been wanting to speak to Barbaro, 33, over the death of South Melbourne woman Ellie Price.

Police believe the 26-year-old mother was assaulted and her body left in the home for up to five days before it was discovered on May 4.

Police then made a public appeal for Barbaro to come forward and information on his whereabouts.

The 33-year-old Southport, Queensland, man was arrested by NSW Police in western Sydney about 1am on Thursday.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation and operation by Victoria Police Homicide Squad and Fugitive Taskforce detectives with support from a number of other law enforcement agencies.

At this time, detectives are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for his extradition to Melbourne.

