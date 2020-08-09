Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Melbourne are on the march after successive AFL wins in Adelaide, the latest over North Melbourne. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

By Steve Larkin

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 20:33:16

Melbourne’s midfield aces Christian Petracca and Angus Brayshaw have inspired a 57-point demolition of AFL strugglers North Melbourne.

Petracca and Brayshaw were outstanding in the Demons’ 13.14 (92) to 5.5 (35) win at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night.

The pair combined for 58 disposals as Melbourne’s completed a remarkable reversal of fortunes in a five-day stint in Adelaide.

The Demons arrived in the South Australian capital last Wednesday under a blowtorch after club chairman Glen Bartlett labelled them insipid in a preceding loss to Port.

But they crushed winless Adelaide by 51 points last Wednesday night and then dismantled North to return to finals contention.

Melbourne now sit in ninth spot on the ladder – and with a game in hand on most other clubs – while the Roos remain in the mire in 16th spot.

The Demons’ Sunday victory was full of midfield substance with Petracca (29 disposals, one goal), Clayton Oliver (31 disposals, one goal) and Brayshaw – whose 29 touches included a goal and eight inside 50s – all instrumental.

Emerging key forward Sam Weideman kicked two goals and missed three other gilt-edged chances, Bailey Fritsch also slotted two majors, while Kysaiah Pickett (one goal) was eye-catching in patches.

The Kangaroos relied solely on Nick Larkey who booted four of his side’s five goals – the other came from a Majak Daw in the second minute of the match.

North defender Luke McDonald was a prolific ball-winner with a game-high 33 disposals and teammates Trent Dumont (27 touches), Luke Davies-Uniacke (24 possessions) and Shaun Higgins (27 touches) were solid.

The Kangaroos led by 10 points at quarter-time but managed just two more goals in the game as the tide turned Melbourne’s way.

The Demons booted three goals to one in both the second and third terms to create a 16-point buffer at three-quarter time.

And just as they did against Adelaide when they scored seven last-term goals, the Demons again went on a scoring spree in the final quarter.

This time, Melbourne kicked six consecutive goals while restricting the flagging Roos to a solitary point.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

Australian rules football

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

Port Adelaide, West Coast and Brisbane all enhanced their AFL premiership credentials with victories in round 11.

Australian rules football

Blues pinged in AFL defeat to West Coast

West Coast have come from 19 points down to beat Carlton by 22 points in their AFL clash at Optus Stadium.

rugby league

Dylan Brown makes splash in Eels' NRL win

Youngster Dylan Brown showed experience well beyond his years to help Parramatta to a 14-12 NRL win over Cronulla in atrocious conditions at Kogarah Oval.

news

weather

Evacuation orders for drenched NSW towns

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen on some parts of the NSW south coast and flooding has prompted evacuations for residents in several towns as river levels rise.

sport

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".