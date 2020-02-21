Discover Australian Associated Press

Melbourne landmarks will be lit up in red and gold in a show of solidarity with Chinese communities. Image by (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Health

Melbourne sites glow red, gold for China

By AAP

February 21, 2020

Melbourne landmarks will shine red and gold, while a trade delegation will visit China as the state Labor government pledges solidarity with Chinese communities.

Daniel Andrews, who has regularly visited China since becoming premier in 2014, has launched the Stronger Together campaign in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arts Centre, the National Gallery Victoria, the Melbourne Museum, Melbourne Town Hall and Flinders Street Station will be lit up in red and gold as a symbol of solidarity with Chinese Victorians on Friday.

The government will also lead a 100-strong trade delegation to China when borders reopen and will host a dinner for the Chinese community in Victoria to pay tribute to their contribution.

The commitments come as Australia is expected to extend its China travel ban for another week amid ongoing fears about the spread of the virus, locking out Chinese students and tourists.

Nearly 100,000 Chinese students are enrolled in higher education in Victoria and it is the state’s biggest export industry.

Mr Andrews has appealed to Victorians to support Chinese businesses.

“Go and visit a Chinese restaurant, go to a precinct which is dominated by Asian businesses, go and show your support for them, because a lot of them are doing it very, very tough at the moment as people stay away.”

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien echoed the sentiment but Victorian Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick said everyone wished the best for Chinese Australians but that displaying the Chinese flag colours on Melbourne landmarks was a step too far, given some of the Chinese communist government’s “appalling history”.

