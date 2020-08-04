Melbourne supermarkets in line with curfew

Supermarkets in Melbourne will be open in line with the city’s new 8pm curfew and product limits will remain.

At Coles, the last customer will be allowed in at 7.30pm every night and all stores will close at 7.45pm, unless a store’s existing trading hours already specify an earlier closing time.

The hours will apply to all Coles supermarkets, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice and First Choice Liquor Market stores.

Coles Express will remain open at its usual hours.

Similarly, Aldi will also close at 7.45pm.

Product limits are also in place after panic buying returned during speculation of the tighter lockdown.

At Coles, further product limits have been introduced on meat products – only two packets of mince meat, chicken breasts and chicken thighs can be purchased per customer.

At Woolworths, limits are in place for a range of products including staples such as toilet paper, paper towel, bleach, pasta, flour, canned vegetables and eggs.

Under Melbourne’s stage four lockdown, people cannot leave their homes between 8pm and 5am unless it is for work, medical care and caregiving.

Shopping will be limited to one person per household per day, within a five-kilometre limit, unless the closest store is beyond that distance.