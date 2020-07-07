Discover Australian Associated Press

Groups and volunteers are organising food and supplies for Melbourne residents stuck in lockdown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Melbourne towers food deliveries delayed

By Benita Kolovos

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 13:18:00

Authorities have apologised for the delay in delivering donated food and supplies to the thousands of residents locked down in nine Melbourne public housing towers.

Donations were turned away from some of the towers in Flemington and North Melbourne on Monday night.

They are now three days into their isolation, ordered because of a spike in coronavirus cases.  

The apology came after residents spent the first two days of the “hard lockdown” relying on deliveries of food and supplies from the state government, some of which was out-of-date, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork being provided to Muslim families. 

Voices from the Blocks, a coalition of residents and community members, said they were horrified to see donated items confiscated by authorities. 

“(We) watched in horror last night as food, medicine, and essentials like nappies and baby formula were suddenly confiscated by Authorised Officers,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This was after more than 48 hours of needing these essential items, and having to rely on grassroots, community lead efforts.”

Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged there were “some delays with accepting donations and deliveries, which caused confusion at ​some housing estates that are in lockdown”.

“We are currently working with the parties involved to make sure food and other supplies are being provided without further interruption,” a spokeswoman said. 

“We apologise for the inconvenience and frustration caused and thank the residents for their co-operation and patience.”

The donations have since been returned to the towers. 

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association said residents have been left in the dark since the state government’s hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.  

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, the DHHS, Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication. 

When the food arrived it was “at best, questionable pre-packaged meat-like food items that do not look suitable for human consumption”.

“Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor on a single piece of paper in front of the residents’ apartment doors in small portions of one food item per household,” the letter said.

Abdiraham Ibrahim, a father of five living in a Flemington tower said supplies were more accessible on Tuesday.

He had earlier been forced to rely on friends to deliver necessities such as milk and baby formula.

“We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home,” he told AAP.

“If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn’t be stopping people from bringing it.”

Mr Ibrahim said bags of groceries had been left the foyer of his apartment block but he was concerned some people might not know they had to go downstairs to get it.

“Our neighbour is 65-years-old and doesn’t speak English. She doesn’t know,” he said. 

Mr Ibrahim was also worried the bags could spread the virus. 

“People are touching this bag and that bag, what if they have the virus?” he said.

Residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The detention could be scaled up to 14 days as authorities work to have everyone tested. 

There were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the nine towers on Monday.

