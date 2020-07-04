Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 10 thousand Victorians have resisted being tested for coronavirus despite an outbreak. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

COVID test resistance a worry: Albanese

By Colin Brinsden and Rebecca Gredley

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 12:02:54

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is concerned that some people in the hotspots of Melbourne are resisting the test for COVID-19, although he is unsure of the legal issues in trying to make the test compulsory.

All eyes are on Victoria after the massive spike in coronavirus cases in parts of the state’s capital in the past few weeks.

On Friday, Victoria was the only state to record new cases with another 66 new infections, down slightly from the 77 the day before.

Dozens of suburbs across Melbourne are on the third day of another month-long lockdown,

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the state was doing the right thing to test, trace and isolate but more than 10,000 people in Victoria had declined coronavirus tests. 

Asked on Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise program whether the COVID test should be made compulsory, Mr Albanese said: “I am not sure about the legal issues of how that could be done.”

“The idea that someone would resist testing … people should participate in it,” Mr Albanese said.

“Not just for their own health but the health of their family and friends and others. This is something where we all have a responsibility.”

The Victorian government is expected to update the latest coronavirus figures on Saturday afternoon.

NSW reported six new cases, including an 18-year old school student from a Central Coast high school student.

The five other cases reported on Saturday are all returned travellers currently in hotel quarantine, NSW Health said.

 In contrast, there were no new cases reported in Queensland, a state that is preparing to finally open its border next Friday.

However, it still faces a massive loss of tourism dollars until international borders are reopened.

The state generates $26 billion a year in tourism revenue and employs around 250,000 people.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind says the reopening borders will help the sector through its biggest crisis.

“In the quarter that has just finished, we are talking definitely billions of dollars, probably in the vicinity of $4 billion or $5 billion that have disappeared out of the state’s revenue and that is certainly a significant concern to us,” he told ABC radio.

Australia has recorded 8255 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak which has killed 104 people.

