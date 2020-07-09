Temperature checks at Melbourne schools

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stage three restrictions are in place in Melbourne and Mitchell City, putting residents in lockdown. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Temperature checks at Melbourne schools

By Benita Kolovos

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 12:28:38

Daily temperature checks will be introduced at schools across metropolitan Melbourne and some regional areas as a precautionary coronavirus measure.

More than 14,000 thermometers will be distributed to schools in the state’s 32 locked-down local government areas, Education Minister James Merlino announced on Thursday. 

If a student has a temperature of 37.5C or above, schools will be required to contact parents or carers to arrange for students to return home. 

Families will be encouraged to seek testing for coronavirus or the advice of their healthcare professional.

“Daily temperature checks will help make sure unwell students stay at home and do not risk spreading coronavirus,” Mr Merlino said in a statement.

“I understand that this is a stressful time for parents, but we are following the best medical advice and taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of all Victorians.”

Temperature checks will also be introduced for children from locked-down areas who attend school outside of the boundary line. 

Only senior secondary students, year 10 students who study VCE subjects, children of essential workers and those attending specialist schools will return to face-to-face learning on Monday.

School holidays for all other students have been extended for a week while teachers and parents prepare for a return to online learning. 

From Thursday, residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, re-entered lockdown for six weeks.

Mitchell Shire takes in towns including Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan. 

People in the locked-down areas can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work.

Victoria recorded another 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total after a record 191 cases on Tuesday.

Numbers for Thursday had not been released by midday.

More than 850 cases remain active, an increase of nearly 800 in a month. Victoria has a total of 2942 COVID-19 cases.

Seven hundred police officers and 264 Australian Defence Force members will enforce the stage three lockdown, with booze bus-type checks in place.

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1652 to individuals and $9913 to businesses for flouting the rules. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Temperature checks at Melbourne schools

Daily temperature checks will be introduced at schools across Melbourne's locked down areas to slow the spread of coronavirus.

politics

Palace letters to be released on July 14

The National Archives will release in full 212 letters former governor-general Sir John Kerr sent to the Queen while he was in office from 1974 to 1977.

inquiry

Coronavirus has impacted bushfire recovery

The bushfire recovery efforts in all states and territories have been hampered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a royal commission has been told.

politics

Tasmania extends state of emergency

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced Tasmania's state of emergency will be extended to August 31 amid Victoria's COVID-19 lockdown.

health

Albury trio confirmed positive to COVID-19

Three family members in Albury have been confirmed to have COVID-19 as NSW continues to oversee a hard NSW-Victoria border.

news

politics

Palace letters to be released on July 14

The National Archives will release in full 212 letters former governor-general Sir John Kerr sent to the Queen while he was in office from 1974 to 1977.

sport

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.