Captain Aaron Finch is aware of the mental toll Australia's cricketers face in the months ahead. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

By Rob Forsaith

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 16:06:56

Australia’s limited-overs cricketers are mapping out individual mental-health plans as they prepare to enter biosecurity bubbles for potentially months on end.

The 21-man squad will depart Perth on Sunday, flying to England for their first game since a trans-Tasman series in March was halted because of COVID-19.

Captain Aaron Finch is among the players who will head straight from London to the UAE for the Indian Premier League before returning to Australia for the home summer.

The coronavirus pandemic will result in players’ freedom being severely restricted throughout that stretch, with Finch acutely aware of the associated mental-health risks.

“I definitely feel it’s going to be a real issue and a real factor over the next couple of years,” Australia’s white-ball skipper said.

“Being stuck in a hotel room by yourself for a couple of weeks on end, or a couple of months … that can be really tough.”

Finch has discussed the issue with Cricket Australia’s sports psychologist Michael Lloyd during the lead-up to the six-match UK tour.

“He’s been talking to all players individually,” the opener said.

“To make sure they’ve got their own individual plans and understand where to turn and what to do when you feel as though things aren’t going right.

“To understand and recognise when things might be a little bit off.”

Jason Holder admitted the West Indies’ recent tour of England had been mentally draining.

Finch’s good friend Glenn Maxwell, who will soon play his first international match since last October, is among the Australian cricketers to have taken a mental-health break in recent years.

Finch and Maxwell both live in Melbourne, where the rate of COVID-19 community transmission has resulted in a strict lockdown.

“It’s been difficult, no doubt, but not nearly as difficult as some people have been doing it,” Finch said.

The duo have been allowed to train at Junction Oval but CA protocols mean they are forbidden from coming into contact with state teammates, plus cricket balls and any other equipment touched by others.

Jofra Archer’s biosecurity breach plus incidents in the NRL and AFL have all served as timely reminders for the first national side to depart Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been very strong with the guys in the last couple of weeks about making sure that we do literally everything we can with regards to the protocols,” Finch said.

“There’s been so much time and effort put in by thousands of people.”

Finch would not be drawn on the likelihood of uncapped trio Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe debuting in England, noting the enlarged squad meant Australia had “contingencies for every possible scenario”.

“If someone gets a runny nose, they’re going to have to isolate,” Finch said.

“You’d love everybody to get the opportunity to play, but at times it’s not all that easy to shuffle it around and give guys experience just for the sake of experience.”

